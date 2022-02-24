Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWTR, KMPH, DAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 93,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,000 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

KemPharm Inc (Symbol: KMPH) saw options trading volume of 2,356 contracts, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of KMPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of KMPH. Below is a chart showing KMPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) options are showing a volume of 5,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 517,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

