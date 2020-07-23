Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWTR, GPI, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 384,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 30,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 3,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.7% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, GPI options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.