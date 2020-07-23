Markets
TWTR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWTR, GPI, SAM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 384,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 30,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 3,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.7% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, GPI options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR GPI SAM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular