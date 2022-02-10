Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWTR, GOOG, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 320,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 162.9% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 32,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 24,305 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 126.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2595 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2595 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,355 contracts, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 53 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
