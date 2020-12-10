Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWNK, OKTA, SGMO

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK), where a total of 9,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 999,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.6% of TWNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of TWNK. Below is a chart showing TWNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 11,682 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) saw options trading volume of 12,658 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of SGMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of SGMO. Below is a chart showing SGMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

TWNK OKTA SGMO

