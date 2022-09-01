Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, ULTA, VEEV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 40,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 5,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 564,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, ULTA options, or VEEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
