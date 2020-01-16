Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, STT, ATSG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 6,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 609,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) saw options trading volume of 12,618 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG) options are showing a volume of 1,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

