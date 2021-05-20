Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, ULTA, TDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 768,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 76.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 238.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 61,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 10,956 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 173.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 3,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.8% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, ULTA options, or TDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

