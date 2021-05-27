Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, MCD, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 928,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 92.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 287.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 64,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 54,600 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 234.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 112,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 211.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 5,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

