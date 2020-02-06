Markets
TSLA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, GOOGL, LEAF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 960,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 96.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 378% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 38,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 61,376 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 329% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Leaf Group Ltd (Symbol: LEAF) saw options trading volume of 2,375 contracts, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares or approximately 303.1% of LEAF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of LEAF. Below is a chart showing LEAF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, GOOGL options, or LEAF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA GOOGL LEAF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular