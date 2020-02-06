Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, GOOGL, LEAF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 960,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 96.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 378% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 38,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 61,376 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 329% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Leaf Group Ltd (Symbol: LEAF) saw options trading volume of 2,375 contracts, representing approximately 237,500 underlying shares or approximately 303.1% of LEAF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of LEAF. Below is a chart showing LEAF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, GOOGL options, or LEAF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.