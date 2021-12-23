Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, FB, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.8 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 180.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 769.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 113,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 315,746 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 148.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 60,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 25,432 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 101.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

