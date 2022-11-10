Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, PLUG, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), where a total volume of 9,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 942,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 91,217 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 15,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 62,097 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 7,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,900 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

