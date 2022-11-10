Markets
TROW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, PLUG, BBBY

November 10, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), where a total volume of 9,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 942,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 91,217 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 15,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 62,097 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 7,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,900 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TROW options, PLUG options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CIGI Price Target
 MasTec Past Earnings
 PHR Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TROW
PLUG
BBBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.