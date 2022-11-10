Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, PLUG, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), where a total volume of 9,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 942,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 91,217 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 15,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 62,097 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 7,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,900 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TROW options, PLUG options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CIGI Price Target
MasTec Past Earnings
PHR Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.