Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TPX, AYX, CARS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total volume of 6,870 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 687,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.8% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,700 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 10,135 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) saw options trading volume of 5,521 contracts, representing approximately 552,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,900 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

