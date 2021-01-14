Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TITN, GPN, SAVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN), where a total volume of 1,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 137,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.3% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 12,466 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,900 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 33,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,800 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TITN options, GPN options, or SAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

