Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TIF, ULTA, MKC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), where a total of 18,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 7,746 contracts, representing approximately 774,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) options are showing a volume of 2,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,800 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TIF options, ULTA options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Most Popular