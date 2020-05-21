Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TIF, LB, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), where a total volume of 20,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.3% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 66,657 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 25,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 858,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

