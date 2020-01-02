Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TGT, SQ, WRLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 42,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 51,308 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64.50 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 4,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And World Acceptance Corp. (Symbol: WRLD) saw options trading volume of 1,065 contracts, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of WRLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of WRLD. Below is a chart showing WRLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, SQ options, or WRLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

