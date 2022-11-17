Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TGT, CRMT, VRAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 178,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 322.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
America's Car-Mart Inc (Symbol: CRMT) options are showing a volume of 1,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 243.3% of CRMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of CRMT. Below is a chart showing CRMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY) options are showing a volume of 18,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 223.5% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 944,600 underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
