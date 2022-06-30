Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TGH, MRNA, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total of 2,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 484,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 26,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 17,252 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

