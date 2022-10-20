Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, WIX, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 7,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 723,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) options are showing a volume of 3,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 24,271 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,700 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options, WIX options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

