Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TDOC, BURL, VRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 31,007 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,500 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vroom Inc (Symbol: VRM) options are showing a volume of 23,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.1% of VRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,500 underlying shares of VRM. Below is a chart showing VRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, BURL options, or VRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

