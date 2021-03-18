Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TBIO, ALLK, DXCM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Translate Bio Inc (Symbol: TBIO), where a total volume of 7,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 764,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.7% of TBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of TBIO. Below is a chart showing TBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK) saw options trading volume of 2,453 contracts, representing approximately 245,300 underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,100 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 7,336 contracts, representing approximately 733,600 underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,500 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

