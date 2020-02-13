Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TALO, IAC, WM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO), where a total of 1,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 178,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of TALO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,600 underlying shares of TALO. Below is a chart showing TALO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) saw options trading volume of 4,306 contracts, representing approximately 430,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 6,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,000 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

