Markets
T

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: T, GILD, ALL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 372,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 59,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 42,240 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 10,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for T options, GILD options, or ALL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGILDALL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular