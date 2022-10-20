Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: T, GILD, ALL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 372,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 59,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 42,240 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 10,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

