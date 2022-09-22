Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SYF, SPG, MGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total volume of 21,352 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,000 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 8,338 contracts, representing approximately 833,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 25,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYF options, SPG options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.