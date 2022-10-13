Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWTX, LNG, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX), where a total volume of 4,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 441,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 15,577 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 13,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

