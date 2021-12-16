Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, MAR, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 10,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 12,879 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 6,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 134,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 27,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, MAR options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.