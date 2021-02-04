Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWK, ALGN, CLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), where a total of 16,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,300 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 6,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 19,258 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

