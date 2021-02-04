Markets
SWK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWK, ALGN, CLX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), where a total of 16,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,300 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 6,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 19,258 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWK options, ALGN options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWK ALGN CLX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest