Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SUM, QUOT, JEF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM), where a total volume of 19,225 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 172.7% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Quotient Technology Inc (Symbol: QUOT) saw options trading volume of 7,477 contracts, representing approximately 747,700 underlying shares or approximately 158.5% of QUOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of QUOT. Below is a chart showing QUOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) options are showing a volume of 39,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.8% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 16,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

