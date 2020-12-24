Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STZ, PYPL, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 7,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 736,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 46,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 6,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 2,807 contracts, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

