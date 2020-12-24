Markets
STZ

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STZ, PYPL, ALGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 7,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 736,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 46,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 6,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 2,807 contracts, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, PYPL options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STZ PYPL ALGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular