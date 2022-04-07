Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STWD, BCRX, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total volume of 14,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 12,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) saw options trading volume of 18,691 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 9,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,000 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 11,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

