Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STNE, TWLO, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total of 22,920 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,200 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 21,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
