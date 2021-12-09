Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SSTK, IFF, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total volume of 1,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 110,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 5,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 45,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

