Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UPS, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 4,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 442,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 803,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 22,201 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

