Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPR, TUP, CLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR), where a total of 11,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,300 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) saw options trading volume of 4,945 contracts, representing approximately 494,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 141,155 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,500 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

