Markets
SPOT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, PUMP, TGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 42,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 6,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) saw options trading volume of 13,074 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 12,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 26,317 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, PUMP options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOT PUMP TGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular