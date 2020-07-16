Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, PUMP, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 42,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 6,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) saw options trading volume of 13,074 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 12,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 26,317 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, PUMP options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.