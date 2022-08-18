Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, HTZ, SNPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 9,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 987,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 25,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 15,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 4,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
