Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, CLX, RUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 13,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 11,928 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 10,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

