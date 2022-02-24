Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPNS, ROKU, RCII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS), where a total of 804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.3% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 72,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 115,903 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 7,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) saw options trading volume of 9,052 contracts, representing approximately 905,200 underlying shares or approximately 105.7% of RCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,900 underlying shares of RCII. Below is a chart showing RCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPNS options, ROKU options, or RCII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

