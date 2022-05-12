Markets
SPLK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPLK, M, DE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 15,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 97,125 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 31,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 13,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, M options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPLK M DE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular