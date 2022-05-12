Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPLK, M, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 15,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 97,125 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 31,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 13,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

