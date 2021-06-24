Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPGI, MGM, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Standard and Poors Global Inc Common (Symbol: SPGI), where a total volume of 7,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 731,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 30,235 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,700 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 4,106 contracts, representing approximately 410,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

