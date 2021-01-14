Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPG, T, SRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total volume of 40,461 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.9% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,500 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 471,023 contracts, representing approximately 47.1 million underlying shares or approximately 101.2% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 55,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG) options are showing a volume of 5,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 596,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of SRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,900 underlying shares of SRG. Below is a chart showing SRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

