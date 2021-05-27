Markets
SPG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPG, DE, DOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 13,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 21,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, DE options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPG DE DOW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular