Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPG, DE, DOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 13,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 21,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, DE options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

