Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPCE, WMT, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total of 80,835 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 7,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,400 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 45,078 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 23,883 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPCE options, WMT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

