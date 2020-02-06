Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SONO, NKE, NTGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total volume of 6,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 624,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 30,317 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 1,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

