Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SONO, EGHT, ECL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total volume of 66,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 574.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 14,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT) saw options trading volume of 54,861 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 223.8% of EGHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 35,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of EGHT. Below is a chart showing EGHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) saw options trading volume of 32,331 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 186.2% of ECL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 15,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ECL. Below is a chart showing ECL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

