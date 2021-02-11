Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SNPS, AMAT, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total volume of 4,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 428,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 46,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 3,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,300 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 71,068 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

