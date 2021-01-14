Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMG, PRGS, AYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 2,712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 271,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.4% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) options are showing a volume of 2,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.1% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 11,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMG options, PRGS options, or AYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

