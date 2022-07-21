Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMCI, LMT, CLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 2,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,937 contracts, representing approximately 693,700 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) options are showing a volume of 8,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of CLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of CLR. Below is a chart showing CLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, LMT options, or CLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.