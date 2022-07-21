Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMCI, LMT, CLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total volume of 2,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,937 contracts, representing approximately 693,700 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) options are showing a volume of 8,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of CLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of CLR. Below is a chart showing CLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, LMT options, or CLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.