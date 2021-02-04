Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SKX, NOW, BSIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total of 8,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 814,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (Symbol: BSIG) options are showing a volume of 2,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of BSIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of BSIG. Below is a chart showing BSIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

