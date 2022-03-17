Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SKIN, WSM, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN), where a total of 25,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.5% of SKIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,400 underlying shares of SKIN. Below is a chart showing SKIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 13,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.8% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 846,881 contracts, representing approximately 84.7 million underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 93.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 128,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

